Subaru of America: ASPCA Joins the Subaru Share the Love Event as National Charity Partner for 18th Year

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / December 26, 2025 / For the eighteenth year in a row, the ASPCA (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) has been selected as a national charity partner in the 2025 Subaru Share the Love Event to help support thousands of animals in need across the country. From November 20, 2025, through January 2, 2026, Subaru will donate $250 for every new Subaru vehicle, purchased or leased, to the customer's choice of participating local and national charities, including the ASPCA*.

Since the partnership's inception in 2008, Subaru has donated more than $41 million to the ASPCA, which has helped support the rescue, care, and adoption of more than 142,000 animals nationwide. Subaru and the ASPCA are committed to helping as many animals as possible again this year.

"We're grateful to Subaru for their longstanding support of the ASPCA and their dedication to the wellbeing of shelter pets across the country. With their help, we're able to reach more animals in need and strengthen the lifesaving work of shelters nationwide," said Matt Bershadker, president & CEO of the ASPCA. "Together, our work has positively impacted nearly 250,000 animals to date and demonstrates what's possible when corporate compassion meets local action. I'm deeply proud of what we've accomplished together-and excited for the road ahead."

The funding received from last year's Subaru Share the Love Event helped support the ASPCA's lifesaving work across the country, including its efforts to rehabilitate severely fearful, under-socialized dogs, such as those rescued from puppy mills and hoarding situations, as well as its cruelty and disaster response efforts to rescue animals in crisis from natural disasters and animal abuse. In addition, Subaru's funding supports the ASPCA's work to provide basic and preventative veterinary services to underserved pet owners, helping to make veterinary care more affordable and accessible nationwide and improving the health and welfare of dogs and cats.

For more information about the ASPCA's participation in the Subaru Share the Love Event, please visit aspca.org/sharethelove.

*Subaru of America, Inc. ("SOA") will donate $250 for every new Subaru vehicle sold or leased from November 20, 2025, through January 2, 2026, to four national charities designated by the purchaser or lessee. Pre-approved hometown charities may also be selected for donation depending on retailer participation. Purchasers/lessees must make their charity designations by January 9, 2026. The four national charities will receive a guaranteed minimum donation of $250,000 each. See your local Subaru retailer for details or visit subaru.com/share. All donations made by SOA.

About the ASPCA

The ASPCA (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) believes every animal deserves to live free from suffering. For more than 150 years, we've been on the frontlines to save, transform and protect millions of lives in the fight against animal cruelty. As the nation's first and leading animal welfare organization, we assist animals in need through on-the-ground disaster and cruelty interventions, behavioral rehabilitation, animal relocation and placement, legal and legislative advocacy, and the advancement of the sheltering and veterinary communities through research, training and resources. As a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit corporation with more than 2 million supporters nationwide, our commitment to eliminating animal cruelty is unwavering. For more information, visit aspca.org, and follow the ASPCA on Facebook, X, Instagram, and TikTok.

