Highlights:

Expands TempraMed's product portfolio and adds a digital component to track and record medication use. First in the world platform that turns almost every insulin and GLP-1 pens to be connected and with a temperature shield.

Unlocks significant pharma, healthcare provider, and real-time data opportunity to track compliance, efficacy, side effects, and other important information.

Adds subscription-based business model to product offering with the connected mobile application.

Digital offering adds recurring revenue through monthly subscriptions from existing valuable customer database and from new customers.

Strategic step in TempraMed's transition toward a broader, whole-patient platform that combines physical device innovation with digital tools.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 26, 2025) - TempraMed Technologies Ltd. (CSE: VIVI) (FSE: 9DY) ("TempraMed" or the "Company"), a medical-technology innovator transforming how temperature-sensitive medications are stored and managed, is excited to announce that it has launched a new product, VIVI Cap Smart, an advanced evolution of its flagship VIVI Cap product. The new device expands TempraMed's product portfolio by integrating digital health functionality with its established passive temperature-protection technology.

VIVI Cap Smart builds on the success of the original VIVI Cap, which provides continuous protection for insulin and GLP-1 pens against temperature fluctuations without the need for user intervention or maintenance. Insulin, and GLP-1 if exposed to temperatures outside of room temperature, can weaken or damage causing sub optimal treatment. Using its proprietary, space-grade technology, TempraMed's product portfolio protects and prevents insulin and other life-saving medication from being compromised, which reduces wasted medication, as well as negative patient outcomes.

VIVI Cap Smart adds an integrated digital layer designed to support daily medication management by enabling users to track injection timing automatically and maintain an accurate log of insulin usage through an optional connected mobile application. This important data can be stored, tracked and shared with healthcare providers to ensure an integrated treatment plan.

The introduction of VIVI Cap Smart represents a strategic step in TempraMed's transition toward a broader, whole-patient platform that combines physical device innovation with digital tools aimed at simplifying daily care for individuals managing chronic illnesses.

VIVI Cap Smart is designed to complement TempraMed's existing product family by adding digital functionality that supports adherence, tracking, and communication with caregivers and healthcare professionals. Key capabilities include:

Temperature protection: Maintains medication integrity using proprietary, patented technology: 24/7, fully passive, low maintenance, power-free.

Maintains medication integrity using proprietary, patented technology: 24/7, fully passive, low maintenance, power-free. Injection timing display: Clearly shows the elapsed time since the last injection directly on the device.

Clearly shows the elapsed time since the last injection directly on the device. Digital logbook: Records injection times and user-entered dose information through optional, mobile connected application.

Records injection times and user-entered dose information through optional, mobile connected application. Data sharing: Enables export of information to support collaboration with caregivers healthcare providers and corporates in connected health and ai model.





"Living with a chronic condition requires constant attention and decision-making," said Ron Nagar, Chief Executive Officer of TempraMed. "We are excited to launch the commercial availability of VIVI Cap Smart, the next generation, digitally connected version of our core VIVI Cap product. With VIVI Cap Smart, we are extending our proprietary technology to address not only medication protection, but also the everyday challenges of remembering and managing important injections. This reflects our broader strategy to deliver practical, user-centered solutions that ease the burden of long-term care. Looking forward, we will continue to add to our product portfolio using our core technology to better serve patients globally."

About TempraMed Technologies Ltd.

TempraMed Technologies Ltd. is a global leader in innovative, temperature-controlled medication storage solutions. Founded with the mission to safeguard the effectiveness of life-saving medications, TempraMed develops patented, FDA-registered, space-grade thermal insulation devices that work 24/7 without batteries or external power. With a proven product line including VIVI Cap and VIVI Epi, and a smart technology platform on the horizon, TempraMed enables patients and healthcare providers to confidently manage temperature-sensitive medications anywhere, anytime. Headquartered in Israel with operations in North America, Europe, and Asia, TempraMed is advancing the future of medication protection and adherence.

Cautionary Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements or information". Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: anticipate, intend, plan, goal, seek, believe, project, estimate, expect, strategy, future, likely, may, should, will and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements in this press release include statements made regarding information about future plans, expectations and objectives of the Company overall.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. The Company may not actually achieve its plans, projections, or expectations. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: the adequacy of our cash flow and earnings, the availability of future financing and/or credit, developments and changes in laws and regulations, consumer sentiment towards the Company's products, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations, government regulations, competition, loss of key employees and consultants, and general economic, market or business conditions, the impact of technology and social changes on the products and industry.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

