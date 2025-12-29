

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - Weebit Nano Limited (WBT.AX) announced that it has licensed its resistive random access memory (ReRAM) technology to Texas Instruments.



Under the agreement, Weebit's ReRAM technology will be integrated into Texas Instruments' advanced process nodes for embedded processing semiconductors. The collaboration covers IP licensing, technology transfer, design, and qualification of Weebit ReRAM within TI's process technologies.



Weebit's ReRAM is a low-power, cost-effective non-volatile memory (NVM) solution that has demonstrated excellent retention at high temperatures. It has also been qualified for AEC-Q100 operation at 150°C, making it well-suited for demanding applications.



