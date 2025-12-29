Elliptic Labs (OSE: ELABS) today announced it has signed a new license agreement with an existing Top-5 global smartphone customer, covering an expected 20 smartphone models or more scheduled to be launched over 2026 and into 2027.

The agreement broadens the manufacturer's use of Elliptic Labs' AI Virtual Proximity Sensor INNER BEAUTY a software-only sensor that replaces legacy proximity sensing hardware components. The solution delivers reliable proximity detection while enabling simpler device design, fewer physical components, and more flexibility in how phones are designed.

AI is rapidly reshaping smartphones not only through user-facing features, but also through how devices are engineered. AI Virtual Smart Sensors are a practical example: efficient AI-based embedded software from a global world-leader in smart sensors that outperform legacy hardware, reducing complexity and helping OEMs build more streamlined products at scale.

"This agreement reflects long-term confidence in our technology and our ability to deliver consistently in high-volume smartphone programs," said Ola Sandstad, CEO of Elliptic Labs. "The shift toward AI in devices is real, but it needs to be dependable. Our embedded software-defined sensors are mature, they work in all user environments, and they help customers improve their phone design model after model."

The agreement includes a guaranteed minimum license fee per model.

INNER BEAUTY is a registered trademark of Elliptic Labs.

AI Virtual Smart Sensor, AI Virtual Proximity Sensor, and AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform are trademarks of Elliptic Labs.

All other trademarks or service markets are the responsibility of their respective organizations.

AI Virtual Proximity Sensor INNER BEAUTY

Elliptic Labs' AI Virtual Proximity Sensor detects when a user holds their phone up to their ear during a call, allowing the smartphone to turn off its display and disable its screen's touch functionality. This keeps the user's ear or cheek from triggering unwanted actions during the call, such as hanging up or dialing numbers. Turning off the screen also helps conserve battery life.

Proximity detection is a core capability that is used in all smartphones, but Elliptic Labs' AI Virtual Proximity Sensor is a unique, software-only solution that delivers robust proximity detection without the need for a dedicated hardware sensor. By replacing hardware sensors with software sensors, the AI Virtual Proximity Sensor reduces device cost and eliminates sourcing risk.

About Elliptic Labs

Elliptic Labs' AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform brings contextual intelligence to devices, enhancing user experiences. Our technology uses proprietary deep neural networks to create AI-powered Virtual Smart Sensors that improve personalization, privacy, and productivity.

Currently deployed on nearly 1 billion devices, our platform works across all devices, operating systems, platforms, and applications. By utilizing system-level telemetry data to cloud-based Large Language Models (LLMs), the AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform delivers the unrivaled capability to utilize output data from every available data source. This approach allows devices to better understand and respond to their environment, making technology more intuitive and user-friendly. At Elliptic Labs, we're not just adapting to the future of technology we're actively shaping it. Our goal is to continue pushing the boundaries of contextual intelligence, creating more intuitive and powerful experiences for users worldwide.

Elliptic Labs is headquartered in Norway with presence in the USA, China, South Korea, Taiwan, and Japan. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange. Its technology and IP are developed in Norway and are solely owned by the company.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251228050898/en/

Contacts:

PR Contacts:

Patrick Tsui

pr@ellipticlabs.com

Investor Relations:

Ola Sandstad

ola.sandstad@ellipticlabs.com