

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A moderate earthquake of 4.7 magnitude rattled Susanville, California, Sunday evening.



The quake, at a depth of 5 kilometers, with a radius of 15 kilometers, occurred at 4:41 p.m., according to the United States Geological Survey.



USGS initially reported that the earthquake measured 5.0 magnitude on Richter scale, but downgraded it to 4.7 later.



The quake shook parts of Northern California, where some grocery items reportedly fell off the shelves in supermarkets.



