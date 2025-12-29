

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. President Donald Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky have discussed the ongoing efforts to end the Ukraine war. Both leaders described the talks as 'great', indicating that substantial progress had been made.



After the talks that lasted more than three hours at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday, neither leader announced any major breakthrough in ending the prolonged war.



Addressing the media after the talks, Trump noted that a security guarantee for Ukraine was 'close to 95 percent' complete. However, he added that 'one or two very thorny issues' remained unresolved, with the question of territorial concessions being a key sticking point.



Zelensky said that there is an agreement on '90 percent' of the revised 20-point peace plan put forward by Trump.



'We had a substantive conversation on all issues and highly value the progress that the Ukrainian and American teams have made over the past weeks,' Zelensky said in a statement on Telegram.



The Ukrainian President confirmed that the U.S. and Ukrainian teams would meet next week to continue discussions on the issues aimed at ending Russia's nearly four-year war against Ukraine. The negotiations come as both countries seek a diplomatic solution to the ongoing conflict.



