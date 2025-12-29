

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks turned in a mixed performance in somewhat lackluster trade Monday morning as investors looked for directional clues. Defense stocks shed ground amid signs of progress in Ukraine peace deal, while mining stocks gained and help limit market's downside.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 5.27 points or 0.05% at 9,875.95 a little while ago. The index dropped to 9,857.58 earlier in the session.



Among defense stocks, Rolls Royce Holdings shares drifted down by about 1.2% and BAE Systems slid 1.3%



Babcock International dropped by about 2.8%. BT Group slipped 1.7%, while British American Tobacco, Melrose Industries, Beazley, EasyJet and Halma lost 1.2 to 1.4%.



Hiscox, Diploma, Weir Group, IAG, Metlen Energy & Metals, Smiths Group and Burberry Group eased by 0.6 to 1%.



Miners Fresnillo and Glencore climbed 3.4% and 2.2%, respectively. Anglo American Plc and Antofagasta gained 2% and 1.4%, respectively.



Convatec Group, Mondi, Barratt Redrow, Entain, Segro, Berkeley Group Holdings, Persimmon, British Land and Land Securities advanced by 1 to 2.2%.



