

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's foreign trade surplus increased notably in November from a year ago as imports fell faster than exports, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Monday.



The trade surplus rose to SEK 11.6 billion in November from SEK 5.2 billion in the corresponding month last year. In October, the trade balance showed a surplus of SEK 2.3 billion.



On an annual basis, exports fell 6.0 percent, and imports were 9.0 percent lower.



The non-EU trade balance showed a surplus of SEK 30.7 billion in November, while the trade balance with the EU revealed a deficit of SEK 19.1 billion.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the trade surplus was SEK 8.9 billion compared to SEK 7.4 billion in October.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News