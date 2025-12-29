

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The UK has signed a 52 million pound contract with Germany for state-of-the-art military artillery.



This joint procurement demonstrates deepening defense cooperation between the UK and Germany under the Trinity House agreement signed in October 2024 - a landmark defense agreement that committed both nations to military collaboration.



Under the deal, the UK will receive a cutting-edge Early Capability Demonstrator (ECD) platform of the RCH 155, with two more going to Germany for joint testing.



The RCH 155 is a wheeled self-propelled howitzer developed by Krauss-Maffei Wegmann, a German defense company.



It can fire on the move and hit targets as far as 70 kilometers. The RCH 155 is mounted on to a BOXER armored vehicle and it can fire 8 rounds per minute while moving at speeds up to 100km/h.



RCH 155 is a long-term solution for the British Army's Mobile Fires Platform requirement. Soldiers currently operate the 14 Archer artillery systems, which are the short-term replacement for the AS90 guns gifted to Ukraine.



Unlike traditional artillery that needs to stop and set up before firing, this system shoots while on the move, making it faster and harder for adversaries to target.



UK's Minister for Defense Readiness and Industry, Luke Pollard said, The British Army will soon have new artillery that can fire on the move. This builds on lessons from Ukraine enabling our Army to hit targets 70km away and move fast away from returning fire so they can fire again.



