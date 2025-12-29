Vertical Aerospace Ltd. ("Vertical" or the "Company") (NYSE: EVTL), a global aerospace and technology company that is pioneering electric aviation, today announced it will hold an Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") at 2:00 p.m. GMT on January 20, 2026 at the offices of the Company: Unit 1 Camwal Court, Chapel Street, Bristol, BS2 0UW, United Kingdom. The Company is convening the EGM for the sole purpose of submitting to the shareholders to consider and, if thought fit, pass resolutions relating to an increase in the authorized share capital of the Company.

The Company has furnished a circular to its shareholders, providing notice of the EGM, and including a form of proxy card in connection with the proposals sought to be adopted by the EGM, which is attached as an exhibit to a current report on Form 6-K, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on December 29, 2025.

About Vertical Aerospace

Vertical Aerospace is a global aerospace and technology company pioneering electric aviation. Vertical is creating a safer, cleaner, and quieter way to travel. Valo is a piloted, four-passenger, Electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft, with zero operating emissions. Vertical is also developing a hybrid-electric variant, offering increased range and mission flexibility to meet the evolving needs of the advanced air mobility market.

Vertical combines partnerships with leading aerospace companies, including Honeywell, Syensqo and Aciturri, with its own proprietary battery and propeller technology to develop the world's most advanced and safest eVTOL.

Vertical has c.1,500 pre-orders of Valo, with customers across four continents, including American Airlines, Avolon, Bristow, GOL and Japan Airlines. Certain customer obligations are expected to be fulfilled via third-party agreements. Headquartered in Bristol, UK, Vertical's experienced leadership team comes from top-tier aerospace and automotive companies such as Rolls-Royce, Airbus, GM, and Leonardo. Together, they have previously certified and supported over 30 different civil and military aircraft and propulsion systems.

Justin Bates, Head of Communications justin.bates@vertical-aerospace.com +44 7878 357 463

Samuel Emden, Head of Investor Affairs samuel.emden@vertical-aerospace.com +447816 459 904