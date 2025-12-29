Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - December 29, 2025) - Cannabis Bioscience International Holdings, Inc. (OTCID: CBIH), a public company trading on the OTC Markets under the ticker symbol CBIH, today announced that it is pursuing a new patent for an investigational therapy designed to address opioid addiction, a condition that continues to claim tens of thousands of lives each year in the United States.

According to U.S. public health data, more than 700,000 people have died from opioid-involved overdoses since the early 2000s. Despite recent progress, the crisis remains severe: in 2024 alone, an estimated 54,743 Americans died from opioid-related overdoses, even as overall overdose deaths declined compared to prior years.

"Opioid addiction is not simply a matter of 'willpower' or a single drug--it is a complex, chronic psychiatric and medical condition," said Rosangel Andrades, MD, CBIH R&D Director. "As a health-focused company, we believe it is both a public health priority and a moral obligation to contribute serious, science-based solutions for a community that has often been stigmatized and neglected."

From a psychiatric standpoint, opioid use disorder significantly increases the risk of other mental and physical comorbidities. Physiologically, opioids bind to receptors in critical regions of the brainstem and can trigger respiratory depression, frequently leading to fatal outcomes. These mechanisms make opioids a "silent killer" whose risk profile varies by molecule but is consistently severe.

Building on this understanding, CBIH's patent initiative focuses on reward circuits in the brain and the endocannabinoid system, which is widely expressed in those pathways. The goal of the investigational approach is to support the brain during recovery, particularly in the vulnerable post-detox phase, by exploring ways to:

Modulate intercellular communication in key neural circuits.

Alleviate withdrawal-related symptoms.

Reduce vulnerability to relapse by promoting greater neurobiological balance.

Recovery is one of the most fragile stages in the rehabilitation process: many individuals who successfully complete detoxification ultimately relapse during this period. CBIH's research program is therefore centered on this critical window, seeking to complement existing treatments with cannabinoid-based strategies that may help an "addicted brain" gradually regain stability and resilience. "This formulation will be presented to Mr. Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Secretary of Health and Human Services, to explore opportunities for potential collaboration in research and to evaluate possible next steps," Mr. John Jones, CBIH Treasurer, added.

"This patent effort is about more than commercial opportunity," Dr. Andrades added. "It is a social and medical commitment: to treat people with opioid use disorder with the same urgency and dignity that we devote to conditions like cancer, diabetes, or heart disease. Stigma should never stand in the way of science, compassion, or care."

Following President Donald J. Trump's December 18, 2025 Executive Order directing the Attorney General and relevant federal agencies to expedite the completion of the ongoing federal process to reclassify cannabis from Schedule I to Schedule III, and to expand medical marijuana and cannabidiol research, CBIH, more than ever, continues to invest in science-first medical cannabis innovation through its formulations and patent portfolio, and views this policy direction as an opportunity to expand dialogue with pharmaceutical partners, regulators, and other industry rulemakers to advance compliant clinical research and responsible product development.

As we close 2025, CBIH extends its sincere gratitude to patients, researchers, partners, and shareholders for their continued support, and wishes everyone a healthy, peaceful, and prosperous New Year.

