Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - January 5, 2026) - Cannabis Bioscience International Holdings, Inc. (OTCID: CBIH), a public company trading on the OTC Markets under the ticker symbol CBIH, today announced the launch of a national outreach and partnership initiative designed to capitalize on the accelerating federal momentum toward moving cannabis from Schedule I to Schedule III through the ongoing rescheduling rulemaking process.

On December 18, 2025, a Presidential Executive Order directed the U.S. Attorney General to take necessary steps to complete the rulemaking process related to rescheduling marijuana to Schedule III as expeditiously as permitted by law, while expanding pathways for medical marijuana and cannabidiol research. CBIH views this moment as an urgent implementation window-where science, patents, and credible education must move in parallel to ensure the policy direction translates into measurable outcomes.

Since this federal directive, CBIH has intensified outreach-through calls, emails, and formal correspondence-to pharmaceutical companies, members of Congress, U.S. Senators, and federal stakeholders whose agencies and committees influence research pathways and execution, including (among others) the U.S. Department of Justice, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). CBIH's objective is to build working relationships that can help align clinical research standards, clarify available research mechanisms, and accelerate compliant programs supported by defensible intellectual property.

"Policy momentum alone is not enough," said Rosangel Andrades, MD, CBIH R&D Director. "The Schedule III transition is a once-in-a-generation inflection point-yet the real impact will be determined by execution: standards, research infrastructure, and the ability to translate science into compliant clinical pathways. We believe CBIH can help accelerate that execution."

CBIH's platform includes investigational medical formulations targeting high-need conditions, a robust IP strategy, and a scalable education model designed to support medical and regulatory stakeholders. CBIH reports it has 10 patent applications already filed with the USPTO and 12 additional filings finalized and ready for submission, aimed at pharmaceutical-grade formulation standards and structured clinical development.

As part of this initiative, CBIH is actively mapping which federal and private funding mechanisms may become available for research, identifying committees and working groups shaping protocol and implementation, and offering its patent-driven assets and education infrastructure as practical tools to support responsible, science-first progress.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/279386

Source: Cannabis Bioscience International Holdings