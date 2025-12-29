

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania's retail sales growth moderated further in November to the lowest level in six months, figures from the statistical office showed on Monday.



Retail sales, excluding VAT, climbed a calendar-adjusted 3.3 percent year-on-year in November, slower than the 3.8 percent rise in October. Further, this was the slowest rate of increase since May, when sales rose only 2.3 percent.



The annual sales growth in non-food products eased to 7.9 percent from 10.3 percent, while that of food products accelerated somewhat to 1.4 percent from 1.0 percent. Meanwhile, sales of automotive fuel logged a decline of 3.9 percent.



Mail-order or online sales surged 16.4 percent yearly in November.



On a monthly basis, retail sales increased by a seasonally and calendar-adjusted 0.8 percent.



