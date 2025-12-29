Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 29, 2025) - Zodiac Gold Inc. (TSXV: ZAU) (FSE: K19) ("Zodiac Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Lawrence Lepard to its Board of Directors and Brett Richards to its Advisory Board, effective December 31, 2025.

Mr. Lepard brings more than four decades of investment experience, with a long-standing focus on precious metals, hard assets, and value-oriented capital allocation. He is the Managing Partner of Equity Management Associates, LLC, where he has concentrated on gold, silver, and alternative monetary assets since 2008. Prior to this, Mr. Lepard spent approximately 20 years in venture capital, including as a Partner at Summit Partners and Geocapital Partners, where he was responsible for multiple funds with aggregate commitments exceeding US$200 million.

Mr. Lepard currently serves as a director of Lavras Gold Corp. (TSXV: LGC) (OTCQX: LGCFF) and Cabral Gold Inc. (TSXV: CBR) (OTCQX: CBGZF), providing strategic oversight, capital markets guidance, and long-term value development support to emerging gold companies. He holds an MBA with Academic Distinction from Harvard Business School and a BA in Economics from Colgate University.

David Kol, President & CEO of Zodiac Gold, commented: "Lawrence brings deep capital markets experience and a disciplined, long-term investment perspective that is highly aligned with Zodiac Gold's strategy. His appointment meaningfully strengthens our Board as we advance our exploration portfolio and position the Company for sustainable value creation."

In addition, Brett Richards has been appointed to Zodiac Gold's Advisory Board. Mr. Richards has more than 37 years of senior leadership experience in the global mining and metals sector, with particular depth across West Africa. He currently serves as Chief Executive Officer of Pasofino Gold Ltd. (TSXV: VEIN) (OTCQB: EFRGF) (FSE: N07A).

Mr. Richards has held senior executive and board roles across a number of public mining companies, including Gold X2 Mining Inc., Banro Corporation, Midnight Sun Mining Corp., African Thunder Platinum, Renew Resources, Octéa, Roxgold, and Avocet Mining plc, and was a member of the original founding team at Katanga Mining. Earlier in his career, he held senior roles at Kinross Gold Corporation and Co-Steel Inc.

Mr. Richards currently serves as a director of Nickel 28 Capital Corp., Gold X2 Mining Inc. (formerly Goldshore Resources Inc.), and Midnight Sun Mining Corp. He holds a Mechanical Engineering diploma from Durham College, an MBA in Management Engineering (Magna Cum Laude) from Cornell University's Johnson Graduate School of Management, and a Mining Engineering Certificate from Queen's University.

About Zodiac Gold

Zodiac Gold Inc. (TSXV: ZAU) is a West-African gold exploration company focused on its flagship Todi Gold Project situated in Liberia-an underexplored, politically stable, mining friendly jurisdiction hosting several large-scale gold and iron ore deposits. Strategically positioned along the fertile Todi Shear Zone, Zodiac Gold is developing a district-scale gold opportunity with additional iron ore potential, covering a vast 2,316 km2 land package. The Todi Gold Project has undergone de-risking, showcasing proven gold occurrences at both surface and depth, with five drill-ready targets, of which two have been drilled and high-grade gold intercepts.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation.

Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections, and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "forecast", "expect", "potential", "project", "target", "schedule", "budget" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's planned exploration programs and drill programs and potential significance of results are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Company's expectations include actual exploration results, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, results of future resource estimates, future metal prices, availability of capital, and financing on acceptable terms, general economic, market or business conditions, uninsured risks, regulatory changes, defects in title, availability of personnel, materials, and equipment on a timely basis, accidents or equipment breakdowns, delays in receiving government approvals, unanticipated environmental impacts on operations and costs to remedy same, and other exploration or other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause such actions, events, or results to differ materially from those anticipated. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and accordingly readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Source: Zodiac Gold Inc.