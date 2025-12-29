Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 29, 2025) - Cybeats Technologies Corp. (CSE: CYBT) (OTCQB: CYBCF) ("Cybeats" or the "Company"), a leading provider of software supply-chain security and SBOM management, is pleased to announce a three-year contract expansion with Emerson (NYSE: EMR). Emerson, a global leader in industrial automation, will continue scaling its use of Cybeats' SBOM Studio platform across additional business units. This expansion builds on the relationship established in 2022 and reflects the increased adoption of SBOM-driven security programs among large global enterprises.

"As regulatory expectations increase globally, we expanded our Cybeats license because it has become central to how we manage software supply chain risk," said Dave Berndt, Product Security Officer at Emerson. "The ability to detect vulnerabilities early and maintain and manage SBOMs across our organization is essential for protecting our products and end customers. Cybeats continues to provide us with efficient visibility at enterprise scale."

This contract extension represents a meaningful renewal and expansion milestone for Cybeats, aligning with global market growth and reinforcing the Company's continued traction within the Fortune 500. The adoption of SBOM Studio by large industrial and critical-infrastructure organizations highlights the platform's scalability, long-term subscription value, and relevance ahead of major regulatory deadlines.

"Emerson's decision to further expand our engagement underscores the strong ROI Cybeats delivers through operational efficiency, regulatory compliance, and improved software transparency," said Justin Leger, CEO of Cybeats. "This expansion represents one of our most significant enterprise account commitments to date, and reinforces our track record of organic growth, highlighting the scalability of our platform across critical sectors. With a growing pipeline of enterprise opportunities and continued adoption from existing customers, Cybeats continues to drive sustained recurring revenue growth."

Independent research from Market Report Analytics estimates that the global SBOM market will reach approximately US$1.318 billion in 2025 and grow at a 24% compound annual growth rate from 2025-2033, driven by regulatory mandates and heightened software supply-chain risk. The report also highlights that the majority of current demand originates from large enterprises in North America and Western Europe. The Company believes this trend supports its strategy of focusing on large-enterprise engagements and preparing clients for regulatory frameworks such as the EU Cyber Resilience Act.

About Emerson

Emerson (NYSE: EMR) is a global industrial technology leader that provides advanced automation. With an unmatched portfolio of intelligent devices, control systems, and industrial software, Emerson delivers solutions that automate and optimize business performance. Headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri, Emerson combines innovative technology with proven operational excellence to power the future of automation. For more information, visit Emerson.com.

About Cybeats Technologies Corp.

Cybeats Technologies Corp. (CSE: CYBT) (OTCQB: CYBCF) is a cybersecurity company providing Software Bill of Material (SBOM) management and software supply chain intelligence technology, helping organizations manage risk, meet compliance requirements, and secure their software from procurement through development and operations. Cybeats platform gives customers comprehensive visibility and transparency into their software supply chain, enabling them to improve operational efficiency, increase revenue, and align organizations with current and future regulations. Cybeats. Software Made Certain. Website: www.cybeats.com

About Cybeats SBOM Studio

Cybeats SBOM Studio is the management solution for your software security lifecycle. SBOM Studio is an enterprise-class solution that helps our customers understand and track third-party components that are an integral part of their own software. Use SBOM Studio to map what you have and where it came from, and plan maintenance to prevent degradation of your software's security posture over its lifecycle. Features include:

Quality Analysis & Auto-Correction of Data: AI-Driven SBOM Enrichment automates software transparency, making SBOMs more structured, actionable, and machine-readable. Reclassify software components and applications for accuracy, verification, and enhanced usability.

AI-Driven SBOM Enrichment automates software transparency, making SBOMs more structured, actionable, and machine-readable. Reclassify software components and applications for accuracy, verification, and enhanced usability. Real-Time Vulnerability Monitoring: Continuous tracking of security risks from discovery to resolution, enhancing software supply chain resilience.

Continuous tracking of security risks from discovery to resolution, enhancing software supply chain resilience. Regulatory Compliance & Secure Distribution: Streamlines adherence to cybersecurity mandates, simplifies audits, ensures structured data management, and enables secure SBOM sharing across stakeholders.

Streamlines adherence to cybersecurity mandates, simplifies audits, ensures structured data management, and enables secure SBOM sharing across stakeholders. Scalable Enterprise Deployment: Support seamless integration across multi-tenant environments and complex supply chains, improving visibility from procurement to deployment.

Support seamless integration across multi-tenant environments and complex supply chains, improving visibility from procurement to deployment. Enhanced Security & Asset Visibility: Provides a structured way to ingest machine-readable SBOMs, strengthening software risk assessment for critical infrastructure across the energy, healthcare, telecom, automotive, and defense sectors.

