Subaru of America: The 2025 Subaru Share the Love Event

For 18 years, the ASPCA has partnered with Subaru of America for the Subaru Share the Love Event to help raise funds, spread awareness and encourage community involvement for our nation's most vulnerable animals. This year, you can share the love with the ASPCA, too!

For every new Subaru vehicle purchased or leased from November 20, through January 2, 2026, Subaru will donate $250 to the customer's choice among four national charity partners, including the ASPCA, or a local hometown charity(ies) supported by participating retailers.*

Thanks to the commitment Subaru and its retailers have made to support animals in need, we're able to:

Make more happy endings possible

Provide more services to animals in need

Fight back against cruelty and abuse

Since 2008, the ASPCA has received over $41 million through our partnership with Subaru, including the Subaru Share the Love Event, which has helped support the rescue, transport and adoption of more than 142,000 animals nationwide. In 2024 alone, the ASPCA received an incredible donation of over $2.7 million, all thanks to Subaru customers and committed supporters who chose the ASPCA as a donation beneficiary when purchasing or leasing a new vehicle during the event. These critical funds continue to help support our lifesaving efforts in rescue, placement and protection for countless animals in need nationwide.

*Subaru of America, Inc. ("SOA") will donate $250 for every new Subaru vehicle sold or leased from November 20, 2025, through January 2, 2026, to four national charities designated by the purchaser or lessee. Pre-approved hometown charities may also be selected for donation depending on retailer participation. Purchasers/lessees must make their charity designations by January 9, 2026. The four national charities will receive a guaranteed minimum donation of $250,000 each. See your local Subaru retailer for details or visit subaru.com/share. All donations made by SOA.

