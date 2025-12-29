Greenlite Ventures, Inc.: Greenlite Ventures Provides Corporate Update and Highlights Blockchain Expansion to Coinbase's Base Chain

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / December 29, 2025 / Greenlite Ventures, Inc. (OTC:GRNL) today provided a corporate update following the launch of its blockchain-enabled Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) platform at the start of the 2025 NFL season and commented on recent developments related to NoLimitCoin (NLC), a multichain crypto token utilized within the Company's platform ecosystem.

Greenlite's DFS platform integrates blockchain technology through NoLimitCoin (NLC), a multichain token designed for online gaming and decentralized applications. NLC currently operates across Ethereum-compatible networks (EVM- Ethereum Virtual Machine tokens) including Binance Smart Chain (BSC) and Polygon. The Company welcomes NoLimitCoin's expansion of NLC to Base Chain, the Ethereum Layer-2 network launched and supported by Coinbase, with deployment currently targeted for Q1 2026.

The anticipated Base expansion is expected to enhance accessibility, scalability, and transaction efficiency for users of platforms that integrate NLC, including Greenlite's DFS and new platforms. Base has rapidly emerged as a leading Ethereum Layer-2 ecosystem, and its growth may provide broader exposure, accessibility and improved user experience for blockchain-enabled applications.

Greenlite's DFS platform represents the first deployed product within the broader No Limit ecosystem, a collection of more platforms that integrate traditional online platforms with decentralized, non-custodial blockchain infrastructure. Greenlite's platform architecture leverages smart contracts while allowing users to retain custody of their assets.

Greenlite Ventures currently holds a significant allocation of NoLimitCoin tokens, which the Company has reserved for anticipated platform usage, ecosystem participation, and future growth initiatives as additional platforms are developed. These planned platforms include a decentralized sports betting exchange, a decentralized crypto exchange, and AI-driven analytics and advisory services. All platforms are being developed with comprehensive KYC, geofencing, and State-by-state and country-by-country jurisdiction specific compliance controls designed to support both U.S. and international regulatory requirements.

"We are excited to integrate non-custodial blockchain technology into established sports gaming models," said Rafael Groswirt, CEO of Greenlite Ventures, Inc. "NoLimitCoin is an independent project with a long-standing focus on online gaming, and its planned expansion to Base is a positive development for platforms that utilize the token. Our goal at Greenlite is to enhance proven gaming formats through blockchain efficiency, transparency, and improved user experience."

Mr. Groswirt added, "The DFS market alone exceeds $10 billion, global sports betting surpasses $100 billion annually, and crypto exchanges process tens of billions of dollars in daily trading volume. Greenlite's strategy is to build platforms that connect these markets using decentralized infrastructure, while remaining focused on compliance, customer service, and scalable technology."

Greenlite's platforms are designed to support multi-chain and multi-token compatibility, including white-label deployments for third-party operators. The Company views the planned Base integration by the NoLimitCoin development team as a meaningful step toward greater network interoperability and user choice across supported platforms.

Greenlite Ventures continues to position itself at the intersection of sports, blockchain, and advanced technology, offering platforms that bridge traditional gaming models with decentralized financial infrastructure.

Greenlite Ventures, Inc. (OTC:GRNL) is a diversified technology company focused on integrating blockchain and artificial intelligence into next-generation gaming and financial platforms. Its core products include a blockchain-enabled fantasy sports platform, planned decentralized sports betting and crypto exchange platforms, and AI-enhanced analytics and advisory services. Greenlite's platforms utilize non-custodial decentralized technology designed to allow users to retain control of their assets.

