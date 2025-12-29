

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Samsung Electronics (005930.KS) announced on Monday that they're collaborating with Google to bring Google Photos to Samsung TVs.



This means customers will be able to enjoy your personal photos and memories on a much bigger and more engaging screen. With this integration, users will get to see curated memories arranged by people, places, and moments, and your photos will pop up seamlessly in features like Daily+ and Daily Board.



Starting in early 2026, new experiences like Memories, AI-driven creative tools, and personalized slideshows should be available.



Samsung believes this partnership will turn TVs into a central hub for families to rediscover and share special moments, while Google Photos adds its familiar organization and storytelling right in the living room.



005930.KS closed Monday's trading at KRW 119,500.00 up KRW 2,500.00 or 2.14 percent on the Korean Stock Exchange.



