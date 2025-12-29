Acquisition to expand SoftBank Group's data center and connectivity capacity for AI at scaleTOKYO & BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SoftBank Group Corp. (TSE: 9984, "SoftBank Group") today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE: DBRG, "DigitalBridge"), a leading global alternative asset manager dedicated to investing in digital infrastructure, including data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, and edge infrastructure, for a total enterprise value of approximately $4.0B.SoftBank Group's mission is to realize Artificial Super Intelligence (ASI) for the advancement of humanity. Achieving that vision requires breakthroughs not only in AI models, but also in the platform infrastructure needed to train, deploy, and serve them at global scale. The planned acquisition of DigitalBridge will strengthen SoftBank Group's ability to build, scale, and finance the foundational infrastructure needed for next-generation AI services and applications."As AI transforms industries worldwide, we need more compute, connectivity, power, and scalable infrastructure," said Masayoshi Son, Chairman and CEO of SoftBank Group Corp. "DigitalBridge is a leader in digital infrastructure, and this acquisition will strengthen the foundation for next-generation AI data centers, advance our vision to become a leading ASI platform provider, and help unlock breakthroughs that move humanity forward.""The buildout of AI infrastructure represents one of the most significant investment opportunities of our generation," said Marc Ganzi, Chief Executive Officer of DigitalBridge. "SoftBank shares our DNA as builders and long-term investors committed to scaling transformational digital infrastructure. Their vision, capital strength, and global network will allow us to accelerate our mission with greater flexibility, invest with a longer-term horizon on behalf of our investors, and better serve the world's leading technology companies as they scale their AI ambitions."With a global footprint and deep sector expertise, DigitalBridge will enhance SoftBank Group's ability to originate, finance, operate, and scale digital infrastructure opportunities worldwide. DigitalBridge's diversified portfolio and investment capabilities will advance SoftBank Group's priorities by helping secure critical capacity for AI at scale and strengthening the connectivity layer underpinning AI deployment and operations.Transaction DetailsUnder the terms of the agreement, SoftBank Group will indirectly acquire all the outstanding common stock of DigitalBridge for $16.00 per share in cash. The transaction has been unanimously recommended by a special committee of DigitalBridge's Board of Directors comprised solely of independent directors. Following the recommendation of the special committee, DigitalBridge's Board of Directors unanimously approved the transaction. The transaction represents a premium of 15% to DigitalBridge's closing share price on December 26, 2025 and 50% to the unaffected 52-week average closing price as of December 4, 2025.After the closing of the transaction, DigitalBridge will continue to operate as a separately managed platform, led by Marc Ganzi. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of regulatory approvals, and is expected to close in the second half of 2026.About SoftBank Group Corp.The SoftBank Group invests in breakthrough technology to improve the quality of life for people around the world. The SoftBank Group is comprised of SoftBank Group Corp. (TSE: 9984), an investment holding company that includes stakes in AI, smart robotics, IoT, telecommunications, internet services, and clean energy technology providers, as well as a majority stake in Arm, which is building the future of computing; and the SoftBank Vision Funds, which are investing to help transform industries and shape new ones. To learn more, please visit https://group.softbank/en.About DigitalBridgeDigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading global alternative asset manager dedicated to investing in digital infrastructure. With a heritage of more than 30 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem, including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, DigitalBridge manages $108 billion of infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders. The firm is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, with offices across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. 