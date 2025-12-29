FedEx Empowers Global Workforce With AI Education and Literacy Program

Accenture to support the company's AI training needs with speed and scale.

MEMPHIS, TN / ACCESS Newswire / December 29, 2025 / FedEx Corp. (NYSE:FDX) announced the launch of an enterprise-wide AI Education and Literacy program, which includes personalized, roles-based trainings for team members around the world. This program reinforces the company's commitment to investing in the development of its people, consistent with its culture.

As part of a multi-year transformation journey, the company is using AI-powered solutions to make supply chains smarter for everyone. This AI Education and Literacy program will build common AI fluency and skills across the global FedEx enterprise, helping team members develop and enhance capabilities to apply AI responsibly and effectively.

"The future of business is being shaped by data and AI more than ever before," said Raj Subramaniam, president and CEO, FedEx Corporation. "As FedEx continues its evolution into an AI-powered enterprise, our people remain at the heart of everything we do. We're investing in AI education tools to help our team members grow their skills; support safer, smarter work; and unlock new opportunities across the business."

In addition to building out internal training programs that expand on AI fundamentals, FedEx has tapped Accenture to provide customized AI education programs. Through its AI-native training platform LearnVantage, Accenture will provide tailored, scalable training, complete with skill recognition and interactive live training sessions to drive adoption. Personalized skilling pathways will also empower FedEx team members to build AI literacy depending on where they are on their professional growth journey.

The enhanced AI training offering is designed to create a shared language of technology understanding across the FedEx team. Employees will learn the skills they need to apply AI responsibly within their function. FedEx leaders will be equipped with the knowledge of how to embed AI into their own work, their teams' work, and cross-functional processes to drive transformational change.

"We are on a journey to empower our people with AI literacy and the practical technology skills needed to keep driving our business forward," said Vishal Talwar, chief digital and information officer, FedEx Corporation. "As we create a shared, common understanding of AI internally at FedEx, team members will have access to modules, AI certifications, and mastery opportunities to help grow in their careers."

"FedEx is making supply chains smarter for everyone by putting its people at the center and providing them with the training they need to thrive in the age of AI," said Julie Sweet, chair and CEO, Accenture. "We are excited to partner with FedEx to deliver role-based training that enables its employees to use AI responsibly, discover new ways of working, and confidently drive transformational change. Together, we can help unlock the full value of AI across the company."

About FedEx Corp.

FedEx Corp. (NYSE:FDX) provides customers and businesses worldwide with a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. With annual revenue of $89 billion, the company offers integrated business solutions utilizing its flexible, efficient, and intelligent global network. Consistently ranked among the world's most admired and trusted employers, FedEx inspires its more than 500,000 employees to remain focused on safety, the highest ethical and professional standards, and the needs of their customers and communities. FedEx is committed to connecting people and possibilities around the world responsibly and resourcefully, with a goal to achieve carbon-neutral operations by 2040. To learn more, please visit fedex.com/about.

