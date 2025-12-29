DAVIS COMMODITIES LIMITED: Davis Commodities Evaluates China & North Asia Scale-Up Strategy in Multi-Billion-Dollar Sweeteners Market

SINGAPORE, Dec. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Davis Commodities Limited ("Davis Commodities" or the "Company") announced that it is evaluating a strategic scale-up framework for China and North Asia, supported by the assessment of sugar-based, value-added sweeteners positioned for expanding consumption channels and industrial food applications.

This initiative forms part of the Company's ongoing review of potential downstream integration opportunities, regional diversification strategies, and pathways to build scalable, higher-value growth platforms.

Positioning Toward a Multi-Billion-Dollar Demand Environment

China and broader North Asia continue to represent one of the world's most active sweetener consumption ecosystems, supported by:

•Expanding middle-class consumption patterns

•Growth in beverage and packaged-food innovation cycles

•Increasing interest in functional and specialty sweetener solutions

•Institutional demand from food-manufacturing segments

Industry assessments indicate that North Asia's sweetener ecosystem may remain a multi-billion-dollar demand environment over the coming years, driven by structural consumer dynamics, evolving regulatory standards, and continued product reformulation trends in the food and beverage sector.

As part of its internal review, Davis Commodities is assessing a staged China market expansion framework. In selected internal scenario analyses, China-related revenue could represent a meaningfully larger contribution over time, subject to execution, partnerships, and market conditions.

Advancing Potential Downstream & Higher-Value Participation

With an established foundation in global sourcing and logistics, Davis Commodities is reviewing potential participation in higher-value sweetener solutions that may support:

•Earnings resilience

•Reduced exposure to commodity volatility

•Stronger positioning in specialized sweetener segments

•Deeper long-term client collaboration opportunities

The Company is also evaluating selective investments in quality assurance, product capabilities, and scalable regional infrastructure to support potential development pathways.

Strategic Collaboration & Corporate Development Pathways Under Review

As part of its broader assessment framework, Davis Commodities is studying potential strategic collaborations, joint-development structures, and other corporate development options that could support:

•Market entry acceleration

•Manufacturing resilience

•Distribution scalability

•Institutional client penetration

These assessments remain exploratory in nature. No definitive transaction, partnership, acquisition or commercial commitment has been finalized.

Building a Broader Platform

This review aligns with Davis Commodities' broader strategic objective of exploring:

•Opportunities in structurally growing, consumption-driven categories

•Multi-market revenue diversification

•Participation in evolving Asia consumer and industrial food chains

The Company intends to continue evaluating opportunities in a disciplined manner, with emphasis on market validation, execution feasibility, and regulatory alignment.

Further updates may be provided as appropriate.

About Davis Commodities Limited

Based in Singapore, Davis Commodities Limited is an agricultural commodity trading company that specializes in trading sugar, rice, and oil and fat products in various markets, including Asia, Africa and the Middle East. The Company sources, markets, and distributes commodities under two main brands: Maxwill and Taffy in Singapore. The Company also provides customers of its commodity offerings with complementary and ancillary services, such as warehouse handling and storage and logistics services. The Company utilizes an established global network of third-party commodity suppliers and logistics service providers to distribute sugar, rice, and oil and fat products to customers in over 20 countries, as of the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

For more information, visit https://ir.daviscl.com

