Coherent Solutions has released its 2026 Future of Fitness report, capturing years of domain knowledge from helping emerging and global fitness brands drive digital transformation, innovate, and improve member engagement. "The Future of Fitness: Winning with Digital Value Creation" takes lessons from real projects and fitness enthusiasts, turning them into a guidebook for the next era of fitness.

New Fitness Tech Whitepaper by Coherent Solutions

While the global fitness market is on track to surpass $257 billion, and brands are expanding globally, pioneering new regions, and implementing new technologies, the report highlights the most effective growth trajectory in acknowledging the importance of technology as equal to supporting the fitness community.

"Most people only spend 3-5 hours a week in a gym. That leaves 160+ hours where their choices and habits are influenced by digital touchpoints within what we call the Human Performance Economy. Modernization is about extending engagement into their lives," said Igor Epshteyn, CEO of Coherent Solutions.

Success stems from building ecosystems instead of piling on equipment that is disconnected from member motivation and personal goals. Wearables, content, and club experiences should blend into a hybrid approach where technology enables the human experience.

"The long-term impact comes from connecting ecosystems, replacing individual gadgets. Link your home, your gym, your apps, and your workplace wellness program together into a continuous life experience," said Karl Sandberg, Director of Delivery.

The findings distill the biggest moves shaping the future of fitness:

Hybrid is the new baseline for member expectations

Digital ecosystems of clubs, apps, wearables, and coaching

Retention pressure and how personalization helps fix it

Privacy and trust as deciding factors for consumers

Investor attention to predictable value

The report speaks to club operators, enterprise fitness platforms, and investors who want a clearer view of what sustainable digital value creation looks like.

About Coherent Solutions

Coherent Solutions is a global digital solutions engineering firm founded in 1995. With teams in 10 development centers across Europe and Latin America, it brings 30 years of technology expertise and industry knowledge to deliver tailored digital solutions. Partnering with high-growth scale-ups and ambitious global brands, Coherent Solutions is recognized for its commitment to quality, transparency, and innovation.

