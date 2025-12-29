

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - According to a Bloomberg report, HOF Capital and BlueFive Capital are currently in talks to buy Porsche AG's stake in Bugatti Rimac.



If this deal goes through, it will mean Porsche is stepping back from its ownership role in the joint venture that manages the Bugatti luxury supercar brand, which it shares with Rimac Group from Croatia.



Insiders also mentioned that investors are considering acquiring Porsche's stake in the Rimac Group as part of this larger agreement. The deal could be worth over 1 billion euros, or about $1.2 billion, but discussions are still ongoing, so nothing is finalized yet.



HOF Capital was co-founded by someone from Egypt's billionaire Sawiris family. With this potential deal, they might also inject new funds into Rimac Group to support its growth plans and expansion efforts.



These talks are still under wraps, and neither party has commented publicly about them.



This potential transaction highlights the ongoing interest from investors in high-performance automotive and electric vehicle tech, despite traditional carmakers reevaluating their partnerships and how they invest their resources.



