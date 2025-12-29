

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - OpenAI is on the hunt for a senior executive to spearhead efforts in understanding and managing new risks tied to advanced AI, which range from cybersecurity threats to mental health issues.



In a recent post on X, CEO Sam Altman pointed out that AI models are starting to present 'real challenges,' highlighting their growing knack for exposing critical security flaws in computers and their potential effects on users' mental well-being.



The position, dubbed Head of Preparedness, will oversee the implementation of OpenAI's preparedness framework, aimed at pinpointing and addressing risks that come with cutting-edge AI technologies that could lead to significant harm.



The job listing outlines responsibilities that involve keeping an eye on threats like cybersecurity issues, biological misuse, and increasingly autonomous systems that might be able to enhance themselves.



The salary for this role is set at $555,000, plus equity incentives.



OpenAI set up its preparedness team back in 2023 to tackle both immediate threats, like phishing and cyberattacks, as well as more speculative long-term risks.



However, there have been some shifts in leadership, including moving the former Head of Preparedness to a position focused on AI reasoning.



This renewed effort in hiring comes as generative AI is under increased scrutiny, especially regarding its impact on mental health.



There have been lawsuits claiming that AI chatbots have caused emotional distress, a concern that OpenAI says it's actively trying to address by enhancing safeguards and support systems for users.



