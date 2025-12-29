

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Wendy's is giving customers a chance to score an ultra-cheap meal this week as part of its National Bacon Day celebration. On Tuesday, December 30, the fast-food chain is selling its Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger for just one cent at participating locations nationwide.



The limited-time offer is available exclusively through the Wendy's mobile app and can only be redeemed on December 30. To qualify, customers must purchase at least one additional menu item at full price. The deal is valid while supplies last and may vary by restaurant.



Wendy's said the promotion highlights its long-standing love affair with bacon. 'At Wendy's, bacon isn't just a topping, it's a lifestyle,' the company said in a statement, pointing to popular menu items such as the Baconator, Breakfast Baconator, and bacon-filled breakfast burritos.



The Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger includes a beef patty topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, and two strips of bacon, all served on a toasted bun.



National Bacon Day is observed annually on December 30, and Wendy's penny cheeseburger deal has become a popular tradition for bargain-hunting customers.



