ADM Energy Plc - Corporate Update

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 30

30 December 2025

ADM Energy PLC

("ADM" or the "Company")

Corporate Update

ADM Energy PLC (AIM: ADME; BER and FSE: P4JC), a natural resource investing company, provides the following update in relation to its financing, business operations and its continued suspension.

Further to the announcement of 2 October 2025, in which the Company noted it was in advanced discussions with a number of parties in relation to both short- and long-term financing opportunities, the Company is now pleased to advise that these discussions have progressed well and the Company is optimistic will conclude shortly ("Financing Discussions"). On the basis of the Financing Discussions concluding, it is expected that a strategic investor will invest directly in a certain of the Company's investee companies to assist with, inter alia, its continued development and expansion.

In preparation for completion of the Financing Discussions, a new wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, Vega Energy USA, Inc. ("VEUSA"), a Texas corporation, has been incorporated.

In parallel with completion of the Financing Discussions, the Company, through VEUSA, has also incorporated Eco Oil Disposal, LLC ("Eco Oil"), an Oklahoma limited liability company, for the purposes of restructuring its relationship with, and economic interest in, the reclamation business, JKT Reclamation, LLC ("JKT") in Wilson, Oklahoma. The Company expects that the restructuring of matters related to its interest in the reclamation business will be concluded contemporaneously with the Financing Discussions.

Operationally, JKT has seen substantial improvement in the second half of 2025. Mr. Freddy Nixon has been appointed as the manager of the Wilson, Oklahoma facility and will be appointed Chief Executive Officer of Eco Oil from 1 January 2026. Under the leadership of Mr. Nixon, the facility has averaged approximately US$71,000 per month of revenue for the five month period July 2025 to November 2025 versus approximately US$30,000 per month in 2024 (excluding months in which the facility was shut-down for operational and technical repairs).

In the announcement on 2 October 2025, the Company advised that it was carefully monitoring its cash position, following low levels of cash flow, and as such, limited funds being returned to the Company by its investee companies in order to support the Company's ongoing operations. Although the Board of the Company remains confident regarding the Financing Discussions, there is no certainty that these will materialise, and in this instance the Board will need to carefully consider the Company's financial position and solvency. As such the Board of the Company continues to explore additional structured solutions and will continue to hold discussions with key stakeholders to manage the financial position of the Company.

Additionally, further to the above and to the announcement of 2 October 2025, the Company announces it now expects to be in a position to publish its Annual Report and Financial Statements for its financial year ended 31 December 2024 ("2024 Annual Report") and its Half-year report for the six months ended 30 June 2025 ("2025 Half-year Report") by 31 January 2026.

Pursuant to Rule 19 of the AIM Rules for Companies, trading in the Company's ordinary shares on AIM will remain suspended pending publication of its 2024 Annual Report and its 2025 Half-year Report.

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. Upon the publication of this announcement via Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

