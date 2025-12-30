

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) confirmed that mutual exclusivity agreements with retailers have now ended in most markets where its technology is live, including the United States with Kroger.



As highlighted in its Half Year 2025 results, Ocado anticipated rolling off exclusivity arrangements by year-end in the majority of markets. This milestone allows the Company to reintroduce its advanced and evolved technology offering to some of the world's largest grocery markets.



Ocado noted that it continues to collaborate closely with its retail partners worldwide, building on the positive progress achieved to date. Looking ahead, the Company expects to initiate new commercial activity across multiple international grocery markets, further expanding its global footprint.



