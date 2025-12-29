Heritage Financial Corporation Receives Regulatory Approval to Acquire Olympic Bancorp, Inc.

OLYMPIA, Wash., Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Financial Corporation ("Heritage") (Nasdaq: HFWA) announced today that it has received all regulatory approvals required to complete the previously announced merger (the "Merger") of Olympic Bancorp, Inc. ("Olympic") with and into Heritage, and the merger of Kitsap Bank with and into Heritage Bank.

Heritage expects the transaction to close on or about January 31, 2026, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including the receipt of shareholder approval by the shareholders of both Heritage and Olympic.

"We are pleased to have received the necessary regulatory approvals as this is an important step towards integrating a successful merger," said Bryan McDonald, Heritage President and CEO. "Kitsap Bank's relationship banking strategy nicely compliments Heritage's strategies. This combination will create a more robust banking platform for communities across the Puget Sound region."

About Heritage

Heritage Financial Corporation is an Olympia-based bank holding company with Heritage Bank, a full-service commercial bank, as its sole wholly-owned banking subsidiary. Heritage Bank has a branching network of 51 banking offices in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. Heritage Bank also does business under the Whidbey Island Bank name on Whidbey Island. Heritage's stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "HFWA." More information about Heritage Financial Corporation can be found on its website at www.hf-wa.com and more information about Heritage Bank can be found on its website at www.heritagebanknw.com.

