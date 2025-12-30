

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Tuesday.



The Australian dollar rose to 104.84 against the yen and 1.7533 against the euro, from early lows of 104.39 and 1.7587, respectively.



Against the U.S., the Canada and the New Zealand dollars, the aussie advanced to 0.6718, 0.9192 and 1.1549 from early lows of 0.6692, 0.9161 and 1.1525, respectively.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 105.00 against the yen, 1.73 against the euro, 0.68 against the greenback, 0.9 against the loonie and 1.17 against the kiwi.



