

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's consumer price inflation moderated to the lowest level in four months in December, while retail sales growth rebounded sharply in November, separate reports from the statistical office INE revealed on Tuesday.



The consumer price index posted an annual increase of 2.9 percent in December, slightly slower than the 3.0 percent rise in November, flash data showed. This was the slowest inflation since August, when prices rose 2.7 percent.



The slowdown in inflation was mainly due to the drop in fuel and lubricant prices for personal vehicles, the agency said.



Meanwhile, underlying inflation remained stable at 2.6 percent, and EU harmonized inflation also held steady at 2.6 percent.



Month-on-month, the CPI moved up 0.3 percent versus a 0.2 percent gain in November. Similarly, the HICP climbed 0.3 percent, following a flat change a month ago.



Retail sales grew 6.0 percent year-on-year in November, faster than the 3.9 percent rise in October, the statistical office said in a separate report. Moreover, the latest growth was the quickest since June, when sales increased 6.2 percent.



Compared to the previous month, retail sales advanced 1.0 percent, after remaining flat in October. Sales of food items rose 0.4 percent, and those of non-food products were 1.6 percent higher.



