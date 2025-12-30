Vancouver, British Columbia and San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - December 30, 2025) - CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. (TSXV: CYBE) (OTCQB: CYBHF) ("CyberCatch' or the "Company"), a cybersecurity company offering an AI-enabled platform solution for compliance and cyber risk mitigation, is pleased to announce customer testimonials validating the Company's unique and innovative solution for the 337,968 defense sector suppliers in the U.S. who must now comply with new CMMC regulation.

Earlier on November 12, 2025, the Company announced the launch of its solution set for the 337,968 entities, of which 209,540 (62%) must implement 15 cybersecurity controls under CMMC Level 1, while 125,048 entities (37%) must implement 110 controls under CMMC Level 2 and 3,380 entities (1%) must implement 134 controls under CMMC Level 3.

"While large defense sector companies will have the staff and resources to comply in CMMC Level 3, the thousands of small to medium sized companies in CMMC Level 1 and 2, which are the vast majority, will be challenged to comply cost effectively," said Sai Huda, CEO, CyberCatch.

"This is why CyberCatch launched its unique CMMC solution set, and we are delighted to be receiving extremely positive testimonials from customers. We expect robust adoption and continued pace of testimonials from customers in coming months from the exceptional value CyberCatch is delivering," continued Mr. Huda.

Some of the sample CMMC solution customer testimonials:

"Like many other small companies, we faced significant challenges with attaining CMMC compliance without breaking the bank. We needed to comply quickly and cost-effectively so we could get back to winning new contracts. The CyberCatch solution and the team have been just outstanding. They provided a quick, efficient solution that minimized our cost and achieved full compliance. And we saved a lot of time and money by using CyberCatch and we're a very satisfied customer and recommend CyberCatch very highly," stated Doug McGriff, Director of Government Services, Journey Aviation, LLC.

"We received a recommendation to use CyberCatch for CMMC from another company that was already a CyberCatch customer. After seeing their solution and comparing to others, we decided to use them for becoming CMMC compliant. And we are so glad we did. They first got us working with the compliance tool, and then they came up with an innovative way of obtaining compliance while saving time and money. This method has saved us thousands of dollars. Now we can win new contracts and grow the business. We are very happy with the CyberCatch solution. They are truly an expert solution and a great partner. We highly recommend CyberCatch," stated Omar Iniguez, Office Manager, Electrode Technologies Inc, dba Reid Metal Finishing (RMF).

To view videos of sample customer testimonials for the CMMC solution set, visit: https://cybercatch.com/defense.

To view videos of other sample customer testimonials, visit: https://cybercatch.com/customers.

About CyberCatch

CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. (TSXV: CYBE) provides a proprietary, AI-enabled Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution that provides continuous compliance and cyber risk mitigation to organizations in critical segments, so they can be safe from cyber threats. The CyberCatch platform focuses on solving the root cause of why cyberattacks are successful: security holes from control deficiencies. It first helps implement all mandated and necessary controls, then the platform automatically and continuously tests the controls from three dimensions (outside-in, inside-out and social engineering) to find control failures so one can fix them promptly to stay compliant and safe from attackers. Learn more at: https://www.cybercatch.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain assumptions, estimates, and other forward-looking statements regarding future events. Such forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and are subject to factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

SOURCE: CyberCatch

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/279163

Source: CyberCatch Holdings, Inc.