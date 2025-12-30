Anzeige
Dienstag, 30.12.2025
WKN: A14TK6 | ISIN: SE0006425815
Tradegate
30.12.25 | 11:36
2,722 Euro
-0,80 % -0,022
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.12.2025 10:30 Uhr
PowerCell Sweden AB: PowerCell secures follow-up order of SEK 12 million from a leading European aerospace research institute

PowerCell Group has received a follow-up order valued at SEK 12 million from a leading European aerospace research institute. The order comprises four 100 kW fuel-cell systems engineered as modular units to be operated in series as part of an advanced test and validation platform for next-generation aviation propulsion. Delivery is planned for the first half of 2026.

"This repeat order confirms both the strength of our collaboration in aviation and the position PowerCell has established in this highly demanding segment," says Richard Berkling, CEO of PowerCell Group. "As some of our customers progress toward certification and commercial readiness, the surrounding ecosystem is accelerating investments to de-risk, validate, and prepare for the introduction of hydrogen and fuel-cell propulsion in aviation."

The new order supports the customer's next development phase by enabling system-level validation under realistic aviation conditions, using a modular architecture that can be scaled for future propulsion concepts.

Aviation remains one of PowerCell's strategic segments, where fuel-cell technology can address long-range and high-performance mission profiles beyond the capability of battery-electric solutions. PowerCell continues to work with advanced research institutes, established aerospace manufacturers, and emerging pioneers across applications ranging from hybrid-electric aircraft to fully fuel-cell-electric propulsion platforms.

For further information, please contact:
CEO
Email: richard.berkling@powercellgroup.com

About PowerCell
PowerCell is a world leader in hydrogen electric solutions with unique fuel cell stacks and systems. With decades of experience, we use our expertise to accelerate the transition to an emission-free, more sustainable world. We target industries such as aviation, marine, off-road, on-road and stationary power generation. With our cutting-edge products we help our customers to reach net zero emissions already today.

We are headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden with sales globally. PowerCell is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

To read more about our products and services, visit powercellgroup.com.

