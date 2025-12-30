

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States has signed an agreement with the United Nations committing $2 billion in humanitarian assistance for global relief programs.



The UN's top relief official hailed the move, targeting 17 crisis-hit countries, as a landmark commitment to saving lives amid escalating humanitarian needs worldwide.



Speaking at the signing in Geneva, UN Emergency Relief Coordinator Tom Fletcher paid tribute to humanitarian workers operating under increasingly difficult conditions, describing the past year as 'a very, very tough year for everyone engaged in humanitarian action.'



Despite the challenges, he said the agreement, known as a memorandum of understanding, offered grounds for optimism.



'Millions, millions more will get that support that they so badly need,' Fletcher said, adding that the funding would help save tens of millions of lives in the year ahead.



The agreement covers 17 crisis-affected countries - Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Ukraine, Haiti, Nigeria, Ethiopia, South Sudan, Mozambique, Myanmar, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Sudan, Bangladesh, Syria, Uganda, Kenya and Chad, as well as the UN Central Emergency Response Fund.



Fletcher noted that the funding supports the UN's 2026 plan to reach 87 million people with emergency assistance.



