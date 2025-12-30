DJ Ørsted completes divestment of 50 % stake in Hornsea 3

Ørsted A/S (Orsted) Ørsted completes divestment of 50 % stake in Hornsea 3 30-Dec-2025 / 12:00 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.12.2025 12:00:00 CET | Ørsted A/S | Investor News Further to the announcement issued on 3 November 2025, Ørsted has today completed the divestment of a 50 % stake in the Hornsea 3 Offshore Wind Farm to Apollo-managed funds. For further information, please contact: Ørsted Global Media Relations Kathrine Ejlskov +45 99 55 10 23 katej@orsted.com Ørsted Investor Relations Valdemar Hoegh Andersen +45 99 55 56 71 Ir@orsted.com About Ørsted Ørsted is a global leader in developing, constructing, and operating offshore wind farms, with a core focus on Europe. Backed by more than 30 years of experience in offshore wind, Ørsted has 10.2 GW of installed offshore capacity and 8.1 GW under construction. Ørsted's total installed renewable energy capacity spanning Europe, Asia Pacific, and North America exceeds 18 GW across a portfolio that also includes onshore wind, solar power, energy storage, bioenergy plants, and energy trading. Widely recognised as a global sustainability leader, Ørsted is guided by its vision of a world that runs entirely on green energy. Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs approximately 8,000 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2024, the group's operating profit excluding new partnerships and cancellation fees was DKK 24.8 billion (EUR 3.3 billion). Visit orsted.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram. Attachments . Investor News.pdf News Source: Ørsted A/S =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0060094928 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: Orsted LEI Code: W9NG6WMZIYEU8VEDOG48 Sequence No.: 413161 EQS News ID: 2252714 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2252714&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 30, 2025 06:00 ET (11:00 GMT)