TNL Mediagene Releases H2 and 2025 Corporate Update Presentation to Shareholders, Highlighting Growth of Technology and Digital Studio Business Units, AI Initiatives, Strategic Partnerships and Content Commerce Initiatives

TOKYO and TAIPEI, Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TNL Mediagene (Nasdaq: TNMG) (the "Company"), a Tokyo-based next-generation digital media and data group in Asia, today released its H2 and 2025 Corporate Update Presentation to the Company's shareholders (the "Presentation"), outlining a summary overview of its business and recent business updates and supplementing the shareholder letter issued on December 19, 2025.

The Corporate Update Presentation highlights recent business updates including:

Growth of Technology and Digital Studio business units : Revenue for FY2025 is expected to be $49.1 million. The revenue growth is primarily driven by Technology and Digital Studio business unit performance, overcoming the expected-to-be flat or slightly down year-on-year performance of our Media & Branded Content business unit as a result of industry-wide AI SEO impacts





TollBit Integration: the Company being the first media company in Japan to have integrated 15 of its media brands onto the TollBit platform to monetize AI-driven traffic across its media properties



Argenic Newsroom & CiteRader: planned launch of Agentic Newsroom, an AI-driven content system that automates translation, localization and distribution of content across different markets in Asia, and CiteRadar, an enterprise SaaS platform purpose-built to monitor how AI models describe brands, products and competitive landscapes



NLWeb Introduction: the Company has introduced Natural Language Web ("NLWeb") support to its digital media assets, enhancing how its content interfaces with the AI ecosystem and facilitating AI monetization opportunities



AWS Certified AI Practitioner Certification: an initial cohort of employees has successfully completed Amazon Web Services (AWS) AI foundational certifications, strengthening the Company's internal expertise in cloud-based and generative AI technologies





Key new strategic partnerships:



Strategic partnership with CMoney: Taiwan's largest stock information and financial education platform serving over 10 million active users each month



Strategic partnership with PChome: announced in March, one of Asia's largest e-commerce platforms



Strategic partnership with Geniee: to expand access to advertising creative solution "Cr.ED", a data-powered creative platform and SaaS service that helps marketers create rich and engaging interactive digital advertisements more efficiently





Inaugural Content Commerce Project, GIZMART e-Commerce Initiative, Achieves Success: inaugural Gizmodo Japan-themed GIZMART e-commerce campaign raised over JPY 200 million in less than 12 days.

"We've had several positive business updates recently, including NASDAQ granting our request for continued listing subject to the $1 Bid Price Rule, new capital raised in December to support our working capital and funding requirements, several interesting new AI initiatives announced as part of our active AI strategy, and strong success in our innovative new e-commerce platform GIZMART. We believe these new developments position us well as we move into the new year. AI continues to be a major factor in our business, both in terms of revenue, cost and increasingly media trust. Our AI strategy utilizes innovative new ways to ensure that our media properties are interacting seamlessly with web AI infrastructure to ensure our media is trusted and therefore receives favored representation, traffic and monetization, and that we are able to track these inputs in real time," Co-Founder & CEO Joey Chung said.

About TNL Mediagene

Headquartered in Tokyo, TNL Mediagene was formed in May 2023 through the merger of Taiwan's The News Lens Co. and Japan's Mediagene Inc., two of the region's leading independent digital media groups. TNL Mediagene's operations span original and licensed media brands in Japanese, Chinese, and English, covering topics such as news, business, technology, science, food, sports, and lifestyle. It also offers AI-driven advertising services, marketing technology platforms, ecommerce, and innovative solutions tailored to the needs of advertising agencies. Known for its political neutrality, appeal to younger audiences, and high-quality content, TNL Mediagene has approximately 500 employees across Asia, with offices in Japan, Taiwan, and Hong Kong.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

