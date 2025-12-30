

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Slovenia's consumer price inflation accelerated in December after easing in the previous month, figures from the Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia showed on Tuesday.



The consumer price index climbed 2.7 percent year-on-year in December, faster than the 2.3 percent increase in November, which was the slowest inflation in five months.



Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 4.5 percent, and those of housing and utilities climbed 4.3 percent. On the other hand, transport charges were 0.7 percent less expensive.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices remained flat for the third straight month.



The EU measure of inflation, or HICP, rose 2.6 percent annually in December versus a 2.4 percent increase a month ago.



