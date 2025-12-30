

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Vestas Wind Systems A/S (VWDRY, VWS.CO), its regional business unit Vestas Asia Pacific, on Tuesday said it has secured a new wind turbine order in South Korea from DaeMyoung Energy Co., Ltd. (389260.KQ).



The order is for the Gokseong Green Wind Power Project and comprises seven V162-6.2 MW turbines, totaling 43 MW.



The delivery is planned for 2027, with commissioning scheduled for 2028.



The order is part of its fourth-quarter order intake.



The contract includes a 20-year AOM5000 service agreement.



The order adds to the company's order intake in the APAC region.



Vestas Wind Systems is currently trading 1.67% higher at DKK 173.75 on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange.



DaeMyoung Energy closed trading 2.36% lesser at KRW 19,000 on the Kosdaq Stock Exchange.



