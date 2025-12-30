

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - Israel's recognition of Somaliland has triggered sharp divides between natioins, as speakers at the UN Security Council warned that the move will threatens stability in Horn of Africa.



The Security Council met on Monday to hear a briefing on developments in Somaliland by Khaled Khiari, Assistant Secretary-General for the Middle East, Asia and the Pacific, Departments of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs and Peace Operations.



On December 26, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Israel's official recognition of Somaliland as an independent and sovereign State..



Somaliland said the recognition would lead to the establishment of full diplomatic relations with Israel, and framed it as confirmation of its sovereignty.



In response, Somalia's Federal Government categorically rejected what it called 'a deliberate attack' on its sovereignty.



Multiple Security Council members and regional States warned the move was a provocative step that could inflame tensions in the Horn of Africa and undercut Mogadishu's sovereignty and political cohesion.



Somalia's delegate, also speaking for Algeria, Guyana and Sierra Leone, condemned Israel's 'flagrant assault' on his country's unity and territorial integrity through its recognition of 'so-called 'Somaliland'. Any such purported arrangements are 'null and void' and a direct violation of the UN Charter, the fundamental principles of the African Union and international law, he insisted.



'This act of aggression is aimed at encouraging fragmentation of Somalia,' he said, calling on all Member States to condemn it 'unequivocally'.



The observer for the African Union rejected any initiative recognizing 'Somaliland' as an independent entity. Any attempt to undermine Somalia's unity, sovereignty or territorial integrity is 'inconsistent with the main principles of the African Union', he warned.



Recognition of Somaliland is lawful, according to Israel, while United States defended Israel's right to conduct diplomacy.



Israel 'has the same right to conduct diplomatic relations as any other sovereign State', the United States delegate said.



'We have no announcement to make regarding US recognition of 'Somaliland' and there has been no change in American policy,' she added.



