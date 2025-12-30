

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Croatia's retail sales expanded at a slower pace in November, data from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday.



Retail sales in volume terms rose by a working day and a seasonally adjusted 1.4 percent year-on-year in November, much slower than the 4.1 percent growth in the prior month.



Demand for non-food products, except for automotive fuels and lubricants, climbed by 4.1 percent, which was 7.7 percent a month ago. Meanwhile, the retail trade turnover of food, beverages, and tobacco declined 2.6 percent annually, reversing a 1.6 percent growth in October.



On a monthly basis, retail sales decreased 1.7 percent, in contrast to a 1.1 percent rise in October.



On an unadjusted basis, retail sales rose 0.6 percent annually, while they plunged 10.1 percent monthly in November.



