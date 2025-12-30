

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Two American astronauts will conduct a pair of spacewalks in January outside of the International Space Station to prepare for the installation of a roll-out solar array and complete other tasks.



NASA said that on January 8, Mike Fincke and Zena Cardman will exit the station's Quest airlock to prepare the 2A power channel for future installation of International Space Station Roll-Out Solar Arrays. Once installed, the array will provide additional power for the orbital laboratory, including critical support of its safe and controlled deorbit. This spacewalk will be Cardman's first and Fincke's 10th, tying him for the most spacewalks by a U.S. astronaut.



The spacewalks will be the 278th and 279th in support of space station assembly, maintenance and upgrades. They also are the first two International Space Station spacewalks of 2026, and the first by Expedition 74.



On January 15, two NASA astronauts will replace a high-definition camera on camera port 3, install a new navigational aid for visiting spacecraft called a planar reflector on the Harmony module's forward port, and relocate an early ammonia servicer jumper - a flexible hose assembly that connects parts of a fluid system - along with other jumpers on the station's S6 and S4 truss.



NASA said it will announce the astronauts planned for the second spacewalk and start times for both events closer to the operations.



