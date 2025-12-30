

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's retail sales growth moderated in November after rebounding in the previous month, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Tuesday.



Retail sales rose a calendar-adjusted 3.3 percent year-over-year in November, slower than the 5.1 percent surge in October. Sales have been rising since June.



Turnover of retail trade in non-food products, except for retail sales of automotive fuels, grew 4.4 percent yearly in November, while those of food products increased only by 0.8 percent.



Data showed that sales of automotive fuel registered an increase of 4.6 percent, and retail sales via mail-order houses or via the internet were 5.0 percent higher.



On a monthly basis, the seasonally adjusted retail sales moved up 0.3 percent in November.



