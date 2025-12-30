CXApp Inc.: CXAI Demonstrates Enterprise-Scale Workplace Adoption as Media Deployment Highlights Growing Demand for Unified Experience Platforms

Multi-Campus Rollout Illustrates How Data-Driven Workplace Systems Align Engagement, Utilization, and Hybrid Operations

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / December 30, 2025 / CXApp Inc. (Nasdaq:CXAI), the emerging category leader in AI-powered workplace experience and spatial intelligence, today announced adoption highlights from its recent multi-campus deployment for a leading U.S. media and entertainment organization, reinforcing CXAI's position as an emerging leader addressing a large and expanding enterprise workplace technology market.

The deployment spans four major campuses across New York, Los Angeles, Miami, and Connecticut and reflects how large enterprises are consolidating workplace services, communications, and onsite experiences into unified platforms as hybrid work models continue to evolve.

Since launching, employees have generated more than 50,000 engaged sessions, with approximately 11,000 active users, representing strong utilization among employees across deployed campuses. These engagement levels position the CXAI application as a frequent destination for day-to-day workplace interactions rather than a single-purpose tool.

Usage insights from the deployment highlight how employees interact with the workplace as a service. Dining emerged as the most utilized feature, followed by News, Amenities, Campus Guide, and Room Bookings, signaling demand for real-time access to onsite services, information, and navigation across complex campus environments.

"Employee experience increasingly sits at the intersection of operations, real estate, and engagement," said Khurram Sheikh, Chairman and CEO of CXAI. "This deployment demonstrates how CXAI supports high levels of employee interaction across multiple campuses while giving enterprises a unified system to manage workplace services, visibility, and scale."

From Fragmented Tools to a Unified Workplace System

The media deployment delivered a fully branded, centralized workplace application that consolidates communications, navigation, onsite services, and space booking into a single secure destination. By replacing fragmented tools and static processes, the organization gained greater consistency across campuses and improved visibility into how workplace services and spaces are actually used.

For workplace and facilities teams, the platform provides centralized management and demand signals across locations. For IT, it integrates with enterprise identity and mobility systems to support secure deployment. For leadership, it offers a scalable foundation to support hybrid operations, portfolio planning, and future expansion.

Positioned for a Large and Expanding Market Opportunity

As enterprises rebalance office footprints, invest in gatherings, and manage distributed workforces, employee experience is increasingly being treated as an operational product rather than a standalone initiative. CXAI believes this shift represents a significant market opportunity as organizations move away from disconnected point solutions toward unified platforms that connect people, places, and services with measurable engagement signals.

The company's expanding footprint across Fortune 1000 customers, including complex multi-campus environments, reflects rising demand for platforms that support adoption, utilization, and operational consistency at enterprise scale.

