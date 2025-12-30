SRx Health Solutions, Inc.: SRx Health Solutions Deploys Initial $10 Million into Several Digital Assets Predominantly Bitcoin and Ethereum

NORTH PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SRx Health Solutions, Inc. (NYSE American: SRXH) (the "Company") today announced that it has deployed an initial $10 million of capital into several digital assets including Bitcoin and Ethereum.

The deployment spans Bitcoin, Ethereum, and a select sleeve of high-conviction digital assets, executed according to internally developed models to preserve long-term optionality across volatile market regimes. The Company did not disclose asset-level allocations or position sizing, consistent with its disciplined treasury -management policies.

"This is not about making a market call or chasing short-term price action," said Michael Young, Board Member of SRx Health Solutions. "Our initial $10 million deployment reflects that philosophy: measured, model-driven, and designed to compound over time rather than react to noise."

SRXH expects to provide periodic updates on its progress and treasury operations, while continuing to prioritize operational execution and system development over short-term disclosures.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "aim," "plan," "may," "could," "target," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, but are not limited to, the ability to complete the proposed transaction, shareholder approvals, market conditions, regulatory considerations, and other risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them, except as required by law.

