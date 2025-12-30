AMTD IDEA Group Achieved 150% Increase in Revenue for First Half in 2025

AMTD IDEA Group Achieved ~150% Increase in Revenue

Total Net Income Surged 63.7% to US$68.8 million

Hospitality arm's revenue increased by over 60%

Total Assets amounted to US$2.193 billion (US$3.82/share)

Net asset value amounted to US$1,799 million (US$3.13/share)

PARIS and NEW YORK and SINGAPORE, Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AMTD IDEA Group ("AMTD IDEA" or the "Company", NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB), a NYSE and SGX-ST dual listed company and also a group ho lding platform for (i) digital solutions and business services, (ii) media, entertainment and cultural areas of businesses, and (iii) global property assets, hospitality and VIP services announced today its unaudited financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

Highlights of Half Year Financial Results

The Company, through its subsidiary, The Generation Essentials Group ("TGE", NYSE: TGE; LSE: TGE), owns the AMTD L'Officiel's intellectual properties ("IP") globally and maintains its operations through direct owner's model and franchisee network in over 30 countries and regions. In the six months ended June 30, 2025, the Company started its first IP extended businesses sub-vertically to commence L'Officiel Coffee. Featuring carefully curated specialty coffees, beautifully crafted sweets including L'Officiel mousse cakes, L'Officiel magazine cakes, and a stylish space at Omotesando, Japan. L'Officiel Coffee's p opularity has grown rapidly, establishing it as a vibrant social and cultural hotspot beloved by influencers, local communities, and visitors alike. TGE has announced plans to roll out L'Officiel Coffee globally and target to open 15-20 L'Officiel Coffee shops worldwide over next three years.





The Company recorded dividends, realized gains on disposed financial assets and unrealized fair value gain on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss for the six months ended June 30, 2025, totaling US$64.8 million.

Statement from the Board Members and Senior Management:

Mr. Xavier Zee, CFO of the Company and CEO of TGE Value Creative Solutions Corp (a subsidiary of the Company) specializing in SPAC sponsor manager services, "We are proud to deliver another half year of strong performance, reflecting our resilience and unwavering commitment to sustainable growth and long-term growth. Our impressive results demonstrate that our strategic vision and collaborative efforts across our diversified portfolio of businesses in media, entertainment, and hospitality sectors are driving meaningful outcome. With the successful listing of our first sponsored SPAC (TGE Value Creative Solutions Corp) in December 2025, we are confident of future value creation for our stakeholders through a continual diversification of our business portfolio".

Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2025

Revenue

The Company's revenue for the six months ended increased from US$ 36 million in the first half in 2024 to US$89.0 million in the first half in 2025. The increment was primarily attributable to: -

Hotel operations, hospitality and VIP services income rose from US$7.9 million to US$12.7 million, representing a 60.3% growth.





Dividend and gain related to disposed financial assets at fair value through profit or loss changed from US$8.7 milli on, to US$8.6 million.





Net fair value changes on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss rose from US$7.2 million to US$56.2 million. The increase was mainly attributable to the unrealized gain on the Company's investment portfolio in the first half in 2025.

Other Income And Gains

Other income decreased from US$37.5 million for the comparable period in 2024 to US$15.7 million for the current period, mainly due to the disposal of the entire equity interests in certain of the Company's subsidiaries engaging in non-core business during 2024.

Other Operating Expenses

Other operating expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2025 increased by 22.4% as compared to the same period in prior year to US$20.6 million, primarily attributable to an increase in the Company's hotels' depreciation charges and other operating costs recognized from the Company's hotels in line with the increase in revenue generated from the Company's hotel operation, as well as the capital expenditures required to launch the Company's L'Officiel Coffee in Japan.

Staff Costs

Staff costs for the six months ended June 30, 2025 remained relatively flat as compared to the same period in prior year at US$6.6 million.

Finance Costs

Finance costs for the six months ended June 30, 2025 increased slightly compared to the same period in prior year to US$7.1 million. The Company is committed towards continuous efforts in enhancing the Company's asset liability management strategies.

Income Tax Expense

Income tax expense for the six months ended June 30, 2025 remained steady compared to the comparable period in 2024 at US$1.5 million.

Profit For The Period

The Company recorded a profit of US$68.8 million in the six months ended June 30, 2025, a growth of 63.7% as compared to the comparable period in 2024, mainly resulting from the additional contribution recognized from the Company's hospitality businesses and the gain on its investment portfolio.

Subsequent events

TGE has successfully executed the sale and purchase agreement for the acquisition of 100% interests in the Hilton Garden Inn New York City Tribeca with the payment of an irrevocable deposit in December 2025, and the goal of closing the acquisition of this hotel within the next two months. Closing of the acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions.

TGE has successfully entered into a sale and purchase agreement to purchase an 80% stake in the Upper View Regalia Hotel in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The aggregate consideration of the transaction is HK$300 million (equivalent to approximately US$38.6 million). Closing of the acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions.

TGE has successfully entered into a sale and purchase agreement with FEC Holdings and FEC Hotel (the "Vendors"), whereby the Vendors have agreed conditionally to sell, and the Purchaser has agreed conditionally to purchase a 50% stake in the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Perth Australia with a total value at A$ 280 million. Closing of the acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions.

TGE Value Creative Solutions Corp, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) sponsored by TGE, successfully completed its successful initial public offering of 15,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit in December 2025. The offering resulted in gross proceeds to the Company of US$150,000,000.

TGE successfully completed the secondary listing on the London Stock Exchange in December 2025. TGE's entire issued Class A ordinary shares are traded on both NYSE and London Stock Exchange's main market.

About AMTD IDEA Group

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB) represents a diversified institution and digital solutions group connecting companies and investors with global markets. Its comprehensive one-stop business services plus digital solutions platform addresses different clients' diverse and inter-connected business needs and digital requirements across all phases of their life cycles. AMTD IDEA Group is uniquely positioned as an active super connector between clients, business partners, investee companies, and investors, connecting the East and the West. For more information, please visit www.amtdinc.com or follow us on X (formerly known as "Twitter") at @AMTDGroup.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the beliefs, plans, and expectations of AMTD IDEA Group are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the filings of AMTD IDEA Group with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and AMTD IDEA Group does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

AMTD IDEA GROUP

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2024 AND 2025



Six months ended June 30,

2024

2025

US$'000

US$'000

(audited)

(unaudited) REVENUE





Digital solutions and other services income 1,722

1,607 Fashion, arts and luxury media advertising and marketing services income 10,446

9,976 Hotel operations, hospitality and VIP services income. 7,905

12,668 Dividends and gains from disposed financial assets





at fair value through profit or loss 8,660

8,612 Net fair value changes on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss (except derivative financial assets and gains from disposed financial assets at fair value through profit or loss) 7,220

56,176









35,953

89,039







Other income and gains 37,454

15,664 Other operating expenses (16,867)

(20,641) Staff costs (6,400)

(6,640) Finance costs (6,240)

(7,054)







PROFIT BEFORE TAX 43,900

70,368 Income tax expense (1,868)

(1,544)







PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD 42,032

68,824 Attributable to:





Owners of the company





Ordinary shareholders 40,523

43,206 Holders of perpetual securities 2,141

2,157 Non-controlling interests (632)

23,461

42,032

68,824 EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY





EQUITY HOLDERS OF THE COMPANY







Class A ordinary shares:







Basic (US cents per share) 10.22



8.25 Diluted (US cents per share) 10.22



8.25 Class B ordinary shares:







Basic (US cents per share) 10.22



8.25 Diluted (US cents per share) 10.22



8.25













AMTD IDEA GROUP

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT DECEMBER 31, 2024 AND JUNE 30, 2025







December 31, 2024

June 30, 2025





US$'000

US$'000





(audited)

(unaudited) ASSETS









Current assets









Accounts receivable



7,029

6,379 Prepayments, deposits and other receivables



23,346

31,969 Due from immediate holding company



1,400,612

1,425,213 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss



24,987

80,467 Other assets



609

- Cash and bank balances



62,872

52,818 Total current assets



1,519,455

1,596,846











Non-current assets









Property, plant and equipment



291,449

340,195 Intangible assets



119,381

118,087 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss



139,633

138,125 Total non-current assets



550,463

596,407 Total assets



2,069,918

2,193,253











LIABILITIES AND EQUITY









Current liabilities









Accounts payable



3,640

5,190 Bank borrowings



63,539

101,642 Due to a non-controlling shareholder



63,019

64,255 Other payables and accruals



10,396

21,709 Tax payable



2,539

3,074 Total current liabilities



143,133

195,870











Non-current liabilities









Bank borrowings



219,434

191,176 Deferred tax liabilities



5,658

5,597 Provisions



1,664

2,079 Total non-current liabilities



226,756

198,852 Total liabilities



369,889

394,722

AMTD IDEA GROUP

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(CONTINUED)

AS AT DECEMBER 31, 2024 AND JUNE 30, 2025







December 31, 2024

June 30, 2025





US$'000

US$'000





(audited)

(unaudited) Equity









Share capital



48

76 Treasury shares



(734,658)

(728,932) Reserves



2,092,270

2,115,664 Total equity attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company



1,357,660

1,386,808 Non-controlling interests



108,124

180,436 Perpetual securities



234,245

231,277 Total equity



1,700,029

1,798,531 Total liabilities and equity



2,069,918

2,193,253

For AMTD IDEA Group:

