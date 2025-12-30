Anzeige
TwentyFour Income Fund Limited - Issue of Equity

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 30

30 December 2025

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited

Re: Issue of Equity

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited (the " Company"), the FTSE 250 listed investment company targeting less liquid, higher yielding UK and European asset-backed securities is pleased to announce that, to satisfy market demand and to raise money for investment in accordance with the Company's investment policy, 1,000,000 ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company were issued at a price of 113.72 pence per share under its blocklisting facility, raising £1,137,200.00 (before costs and expenses).

Following the issue, the Company's issued share capital will comprise 822,055,296 ordinary shares. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

For further information, please contact:

Deutsche Numis:

Matt Goss +44 (0)20 7260 1000

Hugh Jonathan

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited:

Alistair Wilson +44 (0)20 7015 8900

The Company's LEI is: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369

About the Company:

The Company is a FTSE 250 listed investment company, which aims to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns, principally through income distributions, by investing in a diversified portfolio of UK and European asset-backed securities.

Visit the Company's website at www.twentyfourincomefund.comfor more information.


