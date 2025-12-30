SAAB AB: Saab receives order for GlobalEye from France

Saab has today entered a contract with the French General Directorate of Armaments, direction générale de l'Armement (DGA), and received an order for two GlobalEye Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) aircraft, including ground equipment, training and support. The order value is approximately SEK 12.3 billion and deliveries will take place 2029-2032.

The contract also includes an option for DGA to purchase two additional aircraft.

"Today's order underscores the robust partnership between Saab and France. By selecting GlobalEye, France is investing in a highly modern and capable Airborne Early Warning & Control solution. This choice reinforces France's commitment to sovereignty and strengthens Europe's overall protection, with both Sweden and France operating GlobalEye," says Micael Johansson, President and CEO of Saab.

GlobalEye is an advanced multi-domain AEW&C solution with an array of active and passive sensors that provide long-range detection and identification of objects in the air, at sea and over land. By providing real-time information to air forces, armies and navies, GlobalEye enables enhanced situational awareness of the surrounding areas and early detection of threats.

