WKN: A403UW | ISIN: SE0021921269 | Ticker-Symbol: SDV1
Tradegate
30.12.25 | 13:52
48,830 Euro
+1,21 % +0,585
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
SAAB AB: Saab receives order for GlobalEye from France

Saab has today entered a contract with the French General Directorate of Armaments, direction générale de l'Armement (DGA), and received an order for two GlobalEye Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) aircraft, including ground equipment, training and support. The order value is approximately SEK 12.3 billion and deliveries will take place 2029-2032.

The contract also includes an option for DGA to purchase two additional aircraft.

"Today's order underscores the robust partnership between Saab and France. By selecting GlobalEye, France is investing in a highly modern and capable Airborne Early Warning & Control solution. This choice reinforces France's commitment to sovereignty and strengthens Europe's overall protection, with both Sweden and France operating GlobalEye," says Micael Johansson, President and CEO of Saab.

GlobalEye is an advanced multi-domain AEW&C solution with an array of active and passive sensors that provide long-range detection and identification of objects in the air, at sea and over land. By providing real-time information to air forces, armies and navies, GlobalEye enables enhanced situational awareness of the surrounding areas and early detection of threats.

Contact

Mattias Rådström
Head of Media Relations
+46 (0)734 180 018

presscentre@saabgroup.com

Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 27 000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world. Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations.

The information is such that Saab AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on 30 December 2025 at 16.20 (CET).

Saab AB (publ)
SE-581 88 Linköping
Sweden

Registration no.: 556036-0793

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
