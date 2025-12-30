

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A new review of 62 studies warned that drinking is linked to several types of cancer, including breast, colorectal, and liver cancer.



In the study, the researchers from Florida Atlantic University reviewed existing studies to understand how different levels of drinking, such as heavy, moderate, and even light, affect cancer risk in adults in the U.S.



The studies included approximately 80 participants to nearly 100 million people. The researchers also considered other health issues, such as obesity and chronic liver disease, as well as social and demographic factors that may increase cancer risk.



Published in the journal Cancer Epidemiology, the findings show that both how often people drink and how much they drink matter. Alcohol use was strongly linked to breast, colorectal, liver, oral, throat, esophageal, and stomach cancers. Drinking was also associated with worse outcomes, including more advanced liver cancer and lower survival rates in people with alcoholic liver disease.



While people with higher incomes tend to drink more, those with lower incomes often experience more serious health effects from alcohol due to barriers like limited access to healthcare. Racial and ethnic minorities, people without stable housing, and individuals with mental health conditions were also found to face greater alcohol-related health risks.



Additionally, several studies linked drinking with obesity, alcoholic liver disease, and diabetes, creating multiple risk factors that can worsen health over time. The link between alcohol and breast cancer appeared more consistently, regardless of the type of alcohol consumed, though some studies suggested wine may increase the risk of certain cancers.



Overall, the study concluded that drinking less lowers cancer risk. While an occasional drink may not greatly raise risk, many studies have found that regular drinking, even in moderate amounts, is linked to higher cancer rates over time.



