

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks moved higher on Tuesday and many markets in the region registered fresh record highs, as the undertone remained a bit firm despite tensions in the Middle East and uncertainty about Ukraine peace talks.



Miners and financials stocks gained in strength. Several stocks from the defense sector moved up as well.



Trading volumes were thin in most of the markets as traders stayed on the sidelines ahead of upcoming New Year holidays.



The German market closed early today. It will remain closed on Wednesday and Thursday for New Year holidays. The markets in the U.K. and France will close early on Wednesday and remain shut on Thursday. The Swiss market will resume trading on Monday.



The pan European Stoxx 600 gained 0.6%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 climbed 0.75%, Germany's DAX settled 0.57% up, and France's CAC 40 ended with a gain of 0.69%. Switzerland's SMI closed with a gain of 0.2%.



Among other markets in Europe, Belgium, Czech Republic, Finland, Iceland, Ireland, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Spain, Sweden and Turkiye closed on firm note.



Denmark and Greece ended on a negative note.



In the UK market, miners Fresnillo and Antofagasta climbed 6.85% and 3.3%, respectively. Glencore, Anglo American Plc and Endeavour Mining gained 2.2 to 2.6%, while Rio Tinto advanced 1.3%.



Airtel Africa, Babcock International, JD Sports Fashion, Marks & Spencer, Barclays, Burberry Group, Melrose Industries, Rolls-Royce Holdings, United Utilities, Persimmon, Severn Trent and Schroders also moved up sharply.



In Germany, Infineon rallied about 2.7% and Rheinmetall climbed 2.5%. Bayer, Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, Brenntag, Siemens and Continental closed with sharp to moderate gains.



In Paris, Societe Generale climbed 2.3%. Airbus moved up 1.8%. Edenred, BNP Paribas, Dassault Systemes, Kering, Hermes International, Credit Agricole, LVMH, Orange, Accor, Safran, Sanofi and TotalEnergies also posted solid gains.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News