

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A new study based on data from two national surveys found that feelings of social disconnection are most common among younger adults and least common among older adults. However, social well-being, such as feeling supported and connected, was higher in younger and older adults, but lower in middle-aged adults.



The analysis, published in PLOS One, used survey data collected in 2022 and 2023 from nearly 4,900 adults in the U.S. to understand how social well-being and loneliness change with age. They also looked at the life situations, social experiences, and attitudes toward relationships that tend to go along with different levels of social connection.



Participants were recruited by the Siena College Research Institute, a well-known polling organization. The surveys included both the general public and university students, with extra representation from younger adults.



Researchers measured social ill-being by looking at loneliness and feelings of social isolation. Social well-being was measured by factors such as companionship, social support, and the number of friends people reported having. Participants who listed at least one friend were also asked more detailed questions about those relationships.



The study noted that people with stronger social connections reported less stress and tended to have more friends. Meanwhile, those who felt more socially disconnected reported lower overall well-being, fewer friends, and were more likely to say they had lost touch with someone close.



Older adults reported the lowest levels of loneliness and social disconnection, where social well-being was highest among younger adults and older adults, but dipped during middle age. The number of friends was notably seen highest during early adulthood, dropped through the late 20s, reached its lowest point between ages 45 and 60, and then slowly increased again in later life.



'The present manuscript suggests that loneliness among young adults is not bereft of connection, companionship, and friendship, but instead is characteristic of rapid life changes and a lack of relational permanence and routine,' the study authors concluded.



