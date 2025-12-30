Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 30, 2025) - Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (the "REIT" or "Northwest"), a global investor and operator of healthcare infrastructure assets in North America, Australasia, Brazil, and Europe, today announced it has completed the previously announced internalization of the management (the "Internalization") of Vital Healthcare Property Trust ("Vital"). The transaction, first announced on November 9, 2025, has received all external and regulatory approvals and is now closed.

Upon closing of the Internalization, Northwest has received cash consideration of NZ$214 million (approximately $170 million). Net proceeds from the Internalization are expected to be directed primarily to debt reduction and other capital allocation priorities to strengthen Northwest's balance sheet and support long-term value creation for unitholders.

The REIT remains Vital's largest unitholder at approximately 24% following the Internalization.

About Northwest

Northwest provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised as at November 11, 2025, of interests in a diversified portfolio of 167 income-producing properties and 15.7 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in North America, Australasia, Brazil and Europe. The REIT's portfolio of medical outpatient buildings, clinics, and hospitals is characterized by long-term indexed leases and stable occupancies. Northwest leverages its global workforce in eight countries to serve as a long-term real estate partner to leading healthcare operators. For additional information please visit: www.nwhreit.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the REIT, its operations, strategy, financial performance and condition. These statements generally can be identified by words such as 'may', 'will', 'expect', 'estimate', 'anticipate', 'intends', 'believe', 'normalized', 'contracted', or 'continue' or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include statements concerning the use of proceeds from the Internalization, the REIT's relationship with Vital going forward and long-term value for unitholders. The REIT's actual results and performance discussed herein could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on numerous assumptions which may prove incorrect, and which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Such assumptions include, but are not limited to (i) the REIT's properties continuing to perform as they have recently, (ii) various general economic and market factors, including exchange rates remaining constant, local real estate conditions remaining strong, and interest rates remaining at current levels or decreasing, and (iii) the availability of equity and debt financing to the REIT and the REIT's ability to refinance, or extend the maturity of, its existing debt. Such forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations, including that the transactions contemplated herein are completed. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include, among other things, the inability to realize the benefits of the Internalization, general economic and market factors, competition, changes in government regulations, and the factors described under 'Risks and Uncertainties' in the REIT's Annual Information Form and the risks and uncertainties set out in the REIT's most recent MD&A which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

These cautionary statements qualify all forward-looking statements attributable to the REIT and persons acting on its behalf. Unless otherwise stated, all forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and, except as expressly required by applicable law, the REIT assumes no obligation to update such statements.

